Paving work begins on Highway 111

ELIZABETH, IN - (WAVE) - After months of waiting, and several delays, paving is finally underway along a busy Southern Indiana highway.

INDOT crews are working to re-pave multiple 500-foot sections along Highway 111, in Harrison County, just north and east of the Horseshoe Casino.

The paving work is being done at the emergency slide mitigation sites along the Ohio River.

MORE ON WAVE.COM

+ Jeffersonville mayor seeking re-election

+ Southern Indiana calls on state task force to step up services for people with disabilities

+ Clarksville Elementary School students learn to stand up against bullying

If weather permits, the roadwork should be complete by Saturday, August 25.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.