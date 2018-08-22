Hwy 41 back open after deadly crash in Henderson

All lanes of Highway 41 in Henderson are back open after a crash that killed one person.

All lanes are back open this morning following a deadly accident on 41. The latest on @14News Sunrise. https://t.co/HKUlft3Lq0 — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) August 23, 2018

The crash happened Wednesday evening in front of Thorntons and Denny's on Highway 41.

Henderson police say a pickup truck was heading southbound and veered into the northbound lanes for an unknown reason. That's when a FedEx semi crashed into the pickup truck and pinned it against the Thorntons sign.

Police say the impact caused the pickup truck to catch fire. An employee inside Thorntons shut off the gas pumps as a safety precaution while fire crews rushed to the scene to put the fire out.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene. The FedEx driver is shaken up but is okay.

A reconstruction and HAZMAT crews were called to the scene.

Both southbound lanes just opened back up. pic.twitter.com/HCxpxrHppW — Adam Pyle ?? (@Adam14News) August 23, 2018

All lanes of Highway 41 were shut down while crews worked the scene. The southbound lanes reopened late Wednesday and the southbound lanes opened back up early Thursday morning.

