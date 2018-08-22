Name of victim, details in deadly Hwy 41 crash released

The name of the person killed in a deadly crash on Highway 41 in Henderson has been released.

Police say the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Alexander Knoebel, of Henderson.

All lanes are back open this morning following a deadly accident on 41. The latest on @14News Sunrise. https://t.co/HKUlft3Lq0 — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) August 23, 2018

The crash happened Wednesday evening in front of Thorntons and Denny's on Highway 41.

Police say 80-year-old Wilber Smith was driving across 41 North from Barret Blvd to Park Way Drive when he crashed into Knoebel's southbound pickup truck.

The impact pushed Knoebel’s truck across US 41 North into the path of a northbound FedEx semi. Police say there was no way for the semi to avoid striking Knoebel’s truck or for Knoebel to avoid the collision.

The crash ended with the semi and Knoebel’s truck on Thorntons property.

Police say the impact caused the pickup truck to catch fire. An employee inside Thorntons shut off the gas pumps as a safety precaution while fire crews rushed to the scene to put the fire out.

Knoebel was pronounced dead on the scene. The FedEx driver and the people in Smith's vehicle were not hurt.

A reconstruction and a HAZMAT crew were called to the scene. All lanes of Highway 41 were shut down while crews worked.

Both southbound lanes just opened back up. pic.twitter.com/HCxpxrHppW — Adam Pyle ?? (@Adam14News) August 23, 2018

The southbound lanes reopened late Wednesday and the southbound lanes opened back up early Thursday morning.

Police say there are no criminal charges at this time.

We'll keep you updated.

