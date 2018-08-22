One person dead after wreck in Henderson

One person is dead after a wreck in Henderson.

It happened in front of Thorntons and Denny's on Highway 41.

I'm at the scene of an accident at Thorntons on 41 in Henderson. All lanes of 41 are shut down. pic.twitter.com/lGLIlfwDsW — Adam Pyle ?? (@Adam14News) August 22, 2018

Henderson police say a pickup truck was heading southbound and veered into the northbound lanes for an unknown reason. That's when a FedEx semi crashed into the pickup truck and pinned it against the Thorntons sign.

Police say the impact caused the pickup truck to catch fire. An employee inside Thorntons shut off the gas pumps as a safety precaution white fire crews rushed to the scene to put the fire out.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead on the scene. The FedEx driver is shaken up but is okay.

Authorities say 41 will be shut down for 3 to 4 hours. Accident involved semi truck and pickup. The driver of the pickup has died. pic.twitter.com/bIs6RK2eHX — Adam Pyle ?? (@Adam14News) August 23, 2018

We're told Highway 41 is expected to be shut down for three to four hours while a reconstruction crew works the scene.

Police also say a HAZMAT crew is being called in.

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.