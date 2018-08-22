Man admits to killing girlfriend's 6-year-old son

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Darrell Ditto admitted to killing his girlfriend's six-year-old son in January 2017.

Ditto admitted to killing Zamori Wright in exchange for a 2-year sentence.

The child went into cardiac arrest in January 2017, after suffering head trauma.

Ditto was arrested the next day.

He told investigators he was upset with Zamori, for hitting a girl at school.

