Metro Council President wants audit of LMPD overtime

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In response to the $300,000 verdict in the Jimmy Harper whistleblower case, Metro Council President David James is now calling for an internal audit of LMPD.

James has filed a resolution for the city's internal auditor to review LMPD's use of overtime between December 2016 and August of 2018.

The audit must be approved by Mayor Greg Fischer, Metro Council and accepted by the Office of Internal Audit.

The primary focus of the audit would be to access the internal controls of assigning, requesting, authorizing, tracking and monitoring LMPD overtime.

