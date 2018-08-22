Metro Council President wants audit of LMPD overtime

In response to the $300,000 verdict in the Jimmy Harper whistleblower case, Metro Council President David James is now calling for an internal audit of LMPD.More >>
MetroSafe confirmed the call came in just before 6:20 p.m. of a person shot near Seneca Trail and Southside Drive. That's near Iroquois Park.More >>
On Wednesday, Darrell Ditto admitted to killing his girlfriend's six-year-old son in January 2017.More >>
A new program launching in Louisville will try to steer those in trouble with drugs away from jail and onto a better path.More >>
Parents, students and staff who drive around Male High School during school drop off and pick up times will notice some traffic changes.More >>
