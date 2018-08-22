Semi hauling 40,000 gallons of liquor crashes in Shelby Co; road closed

The semi crashed on KY 53 outside Shelbyville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A road is closed outside Shelbyville because a semi hauling 40,000 gallons of liquor crashed, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on KY 53 north, near the 12 mile marker.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Traffic is being diverted to Aiken Road toward Shelbyville.

Officials aren't sure how much of the product being hauled was spilled.

The road is expected to be closed until 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Drivers should avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.