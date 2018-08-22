Jeffersonville man arrested for impersonating officer

By APRILE RICKERT

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - A Jeffersonville man was arrested after allegedly impersonating a police officer and trying to pull a woman over in Clarksville.

Larry J. Fetter, 71, was booked into Clark County jail Tuesday evening after police responded to the report.

According to court records, the woman said she was heading south on Interstate 65 when a man in an unmarked car, not wearing a uniform, got behind her and began flashing his lights and honking his horn.

The man, later identified as Fetter, allegedly changed lanes when the female driver did, continued to honk and flash his lights before pulling alongside her and flashing a badge, yelling for her to pull over.

The woman called 911 to report what was happening, and pulled over on Broadway Street in Clarksville near Coyle Chevrolet when Fetter allegedly came up to her window, said he was a police officer and showed his badge again.

When the 911 dispatcher, still on the phone, asked to speak to Fetter, he got in his car and drove away. The dispatcher confirmed hearing Fetter tell the woman he was an officer, court records show.

Police stopped Fetter in traffic, asking him about the situation.

He said he had been trying to get the woman to stop because she had rear-ended him on the highway, but officers noted in court documents they had not observed damage to either vehicle.

When asked if he was carrying a badge, Fetter said no, but officers found a small gold badge in his front pocket with his name and the words "special investigator."

He was transported to Clark County jail and has since been released. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

