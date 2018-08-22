Louisville's hotel 'room boom' still lags behind other major cit - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville's hotel 'room boom' still lags behind other major cities

By David Mattingly, Anchor/Reporter
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are almost 2,100 more hotel rooms in the Louisville Metro area than there were a year and half ago. And 1,200 more are currently under construction. 

It is a hotel "room boom," reflective of growing convention, business and leisure travel in Louisville.

Development officials said the goal is to create choices that appeal to diverse incomes and tastes.

"We are all growing together," Rebecca Matheny, Executive Director of Louisville Downtown Partnership, said. "There's been growth in attractions, there's a growth in the convention industry, there's a growth in hotel products. And they all kind of really feed off each other."

Major brands, including Marriott and Hilton, seem to be in various stages of growth in the metro area.

Figures from Louisville Tourism show there are 1,031 more rooms open downtown, 323 at the airport, 633 in the east end and 93 in southern Indiana. But there is some catching up to do compared to other major cities in the region.

At the moment, Louisville has 8,000 fewer hotel rooms than Columbus, 12,000 fewer than Indianapolis and 21,000 fewer than Nashville.

