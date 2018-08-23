Gun control activists marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson HQ - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Gun control activists marching 50 miles to Smith & Wesson HQ

By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Students in Massachusetts are marching 50 miles (80 kilometers) to Smith & Wesson's headquarters to call for stricter gun control following recent school shootings in the U.S.

The "50 Miles More" march kicks off Thursday morning at Worcester (WUS'-tur) City Hall and ends with a rally at the gun-maker's headquarters in Springfield on Sunday.

A survivor of February's shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, and a parent of one of the young victims are joining the march, which is part of a national campaign.

Organizers say they're targeting Smith & Wesson for its role in producing the weapons used in mass shootings in Parkland, Florida; San Bernardino, California; Aurora, Colorado, and elsewhere.

The march's name is meant to echo seminal marches in Alabama during the Civil Rights era.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mom was Neanderthal: Fossil shows mix of humankind's cousins

    Mom was Neanderthal: Fossil shows mix of humankind's cousins

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:26 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-08-23 05:42:22 GMT
    (Bence Viola/Department of Anthropology - University of Toronto/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP). In this 2011 photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, researchers excavate a cave for Denisovan fossils in th...(Bence Viola/Department of Anthropology - University of Toronto/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP). In this 2011 photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, researchers excavate a cave for Denisovan fossils in th...
    Scientists say they've found the remains of a prehistoric female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans.More >>
    Scientists say they've found the remains of a prehistoric female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans.More >>

  • Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:22:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-08-23 05:40:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

  • San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    San Francisco's $2.2 billion 'Grand Central' terminal open

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:05 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 1:40 AM EDT2018-08-23 05:40:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, food trucks beckon workers outside the new Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco. The new $2.2 billion center opened earlier this month.
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    San Francisco welcomes gleaming $2.2 billion transit terminal with art, a rooftop park and outdoor amphitheater.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly