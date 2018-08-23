Kroger to eliminate plastic checkout bags by 2025

Kroger announced Thursday it will phase out plastic carryout bags by 2025. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)

The nation's largest supermarket is banning plastic checkout bags by 2025.

Kroger officials announced Thursday it will phase from the single-use bags to reusable ones.

Seattle-based QFC will be the company’s first retail division to phase out single-use plastic bags, according to a news release.

Kroger expects QFC’s transition to be completed in 2019.

“As part of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, we are phasing out use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags and transitioning to reusable bags in our stores by 2025,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.

“It’s a bold move that will better protect our planet for future generations.”

Some estimates suggest that 100 billion single-use plastic bags are thrown away in the U.S. every year.

Currently, less than five percent of plastic bags are recycled annually in America, and single-use plastic bags are the fifth-most common single-use plastic found in the environment by magnitude, according to the news release.

Kroger officials say they will solicit customer feedback and work with NGOs and community partners to ensure a responsible transition.

“We listen very closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns,” said Mike Donnelly, Kroger’s executive vice president and COO.

“That’s why, starting today at QFC, we will begin the transition to more sustainable options. This decision aligns with our Restock Kroger commitment to live our purpose through social impact.”

Earlier this week, Kroger was named to Fortune magazine’s Change the World 2018 list, debuting in the sixth spot.

The company was recognized for its social impact plan Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, which aims to end hunger in the communities Kroger calls home and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.

The magazine's list highlights the work of 57 big companies across the world using their resources to solve societal problems.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.