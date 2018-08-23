Police: Man damaged mothers home, sets fire after disagreement

A McCracken County, Kentucky man was arrested after police said he damaged property inside his mother’s home and set a fire in the kitchen.

Camron Bastani, 35, of Heritage Place arrested on charges of second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.

Police said a caller told them a man was using a hammer to break windows at a home in the 800 block of Ivy Drive. When officers arrived, they saw Bastani in the back yard and smoke coming from the house.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

According to reports given to the officers, Bastani was intoxicated. An officer said he saw a gas stove in the kitchen with blankets and other items piled on it, on fire.

The officer said he used his fire extinguisher to try to put out the blaze until Paducah firefighters arrived.

Officers said the interior of the home was damaged, with broken furniture, glass and other items. During an interview, Bastani admitted having damaged the property after a disagreement with his mother.

Bastani was arrested on charges of second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.