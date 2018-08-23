Police investigating robbery at Henderson apartment

Henderson police are investigating a robbery.

It happened Thursday morning at an apartment in the 700 block of First St.

Police say a man kicked in the door of the victim's apartment and pointed a gun at the victim's face when she woke up and went to her living room.

Police say the suspect "gave her commands" and then ran away. Thankfully, the victim was not hurt.

It's not clear what, if anything, the suspect stole.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call them at 270-831-1295 or CrimeStoppers at 270-831-1111.

