Sexual abuse allegation made against former St. X faculty member

The allegations against Brother Robert Flaherty are being investigated by Baltimore City civil authorities.More >>
The allegations against Brother Robert Flaherty are being investigated by Baltimore City civil authorities.More >>
Daquan Lampkins, 23, was charged in the April 14, 2017 deaths of Ricky Jones, 29, and Delivia Carron, 20.More >>
Daquan Lampkins, 23, was charged in the April 14, 2017 deaths of Ricky Jones, 29, and Delivia Carron, 20.More >>
Development officials said the goal is to create choices that appeal to diverse incomes and tastes.More >>
Development officials said the goal is to create choices that appeal to diverse incomes and tastes.More >>
In Jefferson County, there are thousands of homeless people seeking services. A plan implemented in Albuquerque, NM, to connect the homeless with odds jobs could come to Louisville.More >>
In Jefferson County, there are thousands of homeless people seeking services. A plan implemented in Albuquerque, NM, to connect the homeless with odds jobs could come to Louisville.More >>
A woman said she was heading south on Interstate 65 when a man in an unmarked car, not wearing a uniform, got behind her and began flashing his lights and honking his horn.More >>
A woman said she was heading south on Interstate 65 when a man in an unmarked car, not wearing a uniform, got behind her and began flashing his lights and honking his horn.More >>