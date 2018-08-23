Sexual abuse allegation made against former St. X faculty member

The allegations date back to mid-80s and do not involve former or current students at St. X. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Sexual abuse allegations involving a minor have been made against a former St. Xavier faculty member.

The allegations against Brother Robert Flaherty are being investigated by Baltimore City civil authorities.

In a letter addressed to the St. X community, President Perry E. Sangalli wrote that the allegations date back to mid-80s and do not involve former or current students at St. X.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Flaherty served as a member of the St. X faculty from 1994 to 1999. Sangalli wrote, “since then he has been a teacher at other Xaverian Brothers Sponsored Schools until his removal from active ministry this past weekend by the Xaverian Brothers, in accordance with their policies, upon learning of the allegation and pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.