Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song

BOSTON (AP) - Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is again demanding that President Donald Trump stop using the band's songs at rallies.

Tyler's attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to the president Wednesday, a day after the song "Livin' on the Edge" was heard playing at a Trump rally in West Virginia.

It's not the first time Tyler has asked Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs. Tyler sent the Trump campaign a pair of cease-and-desist letters in 2015 for its use of the band's music.

The latest letter says by using "Livin' on the Edge," the president "is falsely implying that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency."

Tyler said Wednesday on Twitter that it isn't a political issue, he just does not let anyone use his songs without permission.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song

    Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song

    Thursday, August 23 2018 10:26 AM EDT2018-08-23 14:26:17 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-08-23 15:02:41 GMT
    Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is again demanding that President Donald Trump stop using the band's songs at rallies.More >>
    Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is again demanding that President Donald Trump stop using the band's songs at rallies.More >>

  • Bolton presses Russia about meddling in US election process

    Bolton presses Russia about meddling in US election process

    Thursday, August 23 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-08-23 14:46:26 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-08-23 14:56:36 GMT
    (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP). US national security adviser John Bolton, speaks during an interview about the meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, at the American embassy in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, August 23, 2018.(Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP). US national security adviser John Bolton, speaks during an interview about the meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, at the American embassy in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, August 23, 2018.
    President Donald Trump's national security adviser says he pressed top Russian officials about meddling in the U.S. election process.More >>
    President Donald Trump's national security adviser says he pressed top Russian officials about meddling in the U.S. election process.More >>

  • Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Confederate monuments to get slavery, civil rights context

    Thursday, August 23 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-08-23 04:22:25 GMT
    Thursday, August 23 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-08-23 14:56:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). People gather near the remaining monument following a Monday night rally where the Confederate statue known as Silent Sam was toppled from it's pedestal by protesters at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tu...

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>

    Three Confederate monuments on the North Carolina Capitol grounds will get context about slavery and civil rights following a decision by a state historical panel that said a monument honoring African-Americans also should be added.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly