Source: Cohen called state tax officials soon after subpoena

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Michael Cohen personally called tax officials in New York the same day he received a subpoena from state investigators looking into the Trump Foundation.

A state official confirmed the call from the former personal attorney and "fixer" for President Donald Trump, but would not divulge the details of the exchange, which came Wednesday shortly after Cohen received the subpoena. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the case publicly

The Associated Press first reported the existence of the subpoena on Wednesday. It was issued as part of the state's ongoing investigation into Trump and the Trump Foundation.

State Attorney General Barbara Underwood and tax officials are examining whether Donald Trump or his charity broke state law or misstated tax liabilities.

