Brown recluse spiders close USPS office

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
The office will reopen after the building is treated. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The office will reopen after the building is treated. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FISHERVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Spiders have forced a USPS office to close.

Operations were temporally suspended at the Fisherville Post Office after brown recluse spiders were found during a routine inspection by an exterminator.

The office will reopen after the building is treated. Until then, customers can pick up their mail at the Eastwood Post Office, located a 16207 Eastwood Cut Off Road, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

