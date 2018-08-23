Women killed in crash on I-71 identified

When officers arrived the driver was trapped in the vehicle and three other people had been ejected. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – The names of two women who were killed in a crash on Interstate 71 have been released.

TC Somersall, 17, of Cumberland, Kentucky was driving a 2012 Ford southbound on I-71 near exit ramp 14 when the vehicle left the roadway, went into the center median and hit a rock cut at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday, according to Oldham County police.

When officers arrived, Somersall was trapped in the vehicle. Three other people, Selena Gilbert, 18, of Wallins Creek, Kentucky; Tamara Daniels, 20, of Ages, Kentucky; and a 15-year-old, of Smith, Kentucky, were ejected from the vehicle.

Gilbert and Daniels died from their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Oldham County Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oldham County police at (502) 222-1300.

