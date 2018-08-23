Man charged with rape of child

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child.

Maktab Hassan Amir, 22, is charged with three counts of rape.

Amir's arrest report says the victim is a child under the age of 12. It also states Amir admitted to his actions during an interview with a Louisville Metro Police Department detective.

During his arraignment, a not guilty plea was entered by the court for Amir and his bond was set at $100,000 cash.

