Man charged with rape of child

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a child.
>> MUGSHOTS: August 2018 Roundup
Maktab Hassan Amir, 22, is charged with three counts of rape.
Amir's arrest report says the victim is a child under the age of 12. It also states Amir admitted to his actions during an interview with a Louisville Metro Police Department detective.
MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
+ Women killed in crash on I-71 identified
+ Sexual abuse allegation made against former St. X faculty member
+ Families torn despite charge in 2017 double murder
During his arraignment, a not guilty plea was entered by the court for Amir and his bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.