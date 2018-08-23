Driver killed in crash on I-264 at Bardstown Road

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-264 at Bardstown Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 264.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-264 at Bardstown Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

A preliminary investigation showed a semi-gas tanker was driving in the center lane. The tanker driver tried to merge into the right lane and rear-ended a Mazda Miata, according to Mitchell. The impact sent the Mazda spinning into traffic and into another vehicle before the Mazda stopped under the tanker.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the driver has not been released.

Traffic on I-264 is shut down around the crash.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

