Dad charged in death of baby in hot car pleads not guilty - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dad charged in death of baby in hot car pleads not guilty

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man whose 6-month-old daughter died after she was found unresponsive in a hot car last month has pleaded not guilty to a charge of child endangering.

Christopher Stewart entered his plea Thursday in county court. The 22-year-old Lodi man was indicted this week.

Medina police say the baby was found unresponsive July 14 in a car in Ray Mellert Park. They say the baby was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A police release says the preliminary cause of death is heat-related. A police report says the child was left in the car for about two hours.

A message seeking comment was left Thursday at the office of Stewart's attorney.

Medina is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

