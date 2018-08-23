Drag-racing suspect drove 100 mph on I-264 during rush hour, police say

Carmen Sewell, 26, faces numerous charges following a rush-hour, drag-racing incident on I-264 Wednesday, police said. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested for allegedly drag racing on a local interstate.

Carmen Sewell, 26, faces multiple charges following Wednesday's incident.

According to his arrest report, Sewell was driving 100 mph in the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 during rush hour at about 5 p.m. The speed limit in that area is 55 mph.

Police said Sewell was racing with someone named Nathan Ryan; both drivers were "weaving in and out of traffic causing a danger to other moving vehicles."

Sewell's arrest reported indicated she was doing all this with a suspended license.

It's not clear if Ryan was arrested.

