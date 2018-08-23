LOCASH Performing at Friday After 5

A huge crowd is expected at Friday After 5 this week as big country duo, LOCASH, performs for the second year in a row.

Details are on River City Weekend.

OPD and convention center security will be upped in expectations of larger crowds than usual.

A new rule this year for Friday After 5 is important to know ahead of time - anyone under 18 MUST be accompanied by someone 21 years or older when they're in the convention center or over by the Riverpark Center.

The age restriction also applies to the concert Friday night.

Earlier this year, we reported eight minors were arrested for causing trouble at Friday After 5.

OPD told us that since enforcing the age restriction, they have had no major issues.

