M2.3 earthquake recorded near Hinkleville, KY

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in western Kentucky on Thursday, August 23.

According to the USGS, it happened around 10:30 a.m. a little more than 1 mile south of Hinkleville, 18.7 miles west-southwest of Paducah and 37.5 miles south of Cape Girardeau.

It had a reported depth of 12 kilometers.

