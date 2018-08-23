M2.3 earthquake recorded near Hinkleville, KY

A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded south of Hinkleville, Ky. on Thursday morning. (Source: USGS)

A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in western Kentucky on Thursday, August 23.

According to the USGS, it happened around 10:30 a.m. a little more than 1 mile south of Hinkleville, 18.7 miles west-southwest of Paducah and 37.5 miles south of Cape Girardeau.

It had a reported depth of 12 kilometers.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.