Kentucky State Fair champion ham sets new auction record

The Fairness Campaign protests the event every year to show their disagreement with what they say are discriminatory policies of Kentucky Farm Bureau. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

It took a team effort to bring the winning bid to a new record. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the oldest traditions at the Kentucky State Fair, the 55th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Breakfast and Auction drew thousands of people to celebrate Kentucky farmers and bid on the prized champion country ham.

This year the bidding went up to $1.4 million. That's when two bidders decided to team up, doubling the total to a whopping $2.8 million and breaking the existing record of $2 million.

The winners were Dr. Mark Lynn and Cyndi Lynn along with Capital Bank. The bids will be donated to various charities they choose.

Although the auction gains the most attention every year, the breakfast is meant to celebrate the Kentucky farmer.

More than 450 pounds of locally produced ham, 5,400 eggs, along with biscuits and gravy were served to the more than 1,600 people who showed up, including some notable politicians.

Governor Matt Bevin, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, along with members of the state legislature showed their support of the local farming community and talked politics.

The leader of the Fairness Campaign, Chris Hartman, was also in attendance. The organization protests the event every year to show their disagreement with what they say is the KFB's discriminatory policies. They had a billboard truck that read "Kentucky Farm Bureau big on discrimination" driving around from gate to gate to welcome fair-goers on the Farm Bureau's designated day.

