Kentucky State Fair champion ham sets new auction record

One of the oldest traditions at the Kentucky State Fair, the 55th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Breakfast and Auction drew thousands of people to celebrate Kentucky farmers and bid on the prized champion country ham. It also draws a group who says Kentucky Farm Bureau has discriminatory policies.More >>
One of the oldest traditions at the Kentucky State Fair, the 55th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau Breakfast and Auction drew thousands of people to celebrate Kentucky farmers and bid on the prized champion country ham. It also draws a group who says Kentucky Farm Bureau has discriminatory policies.More >>
Carmen Sewell, 26, faces multiple charges following Wednesday's incident.More >>
Carmen Sewell, 26, faces multiple charges following Wednesday's incident.More >>
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-264 at Bardstown Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.More >>
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-264 at Bardstown Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.More >>
The arrest report says the victim is a child under the age of 12.More >>
The arrest report says the victim is a child under the age of 12.More >>
When officers arrived the driver was trapped in the vehicle and three other people had been ejected.More >>
When officers arrived the driver was trapped in the vehicle and three other people had been ejected.More >>