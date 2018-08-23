New Paducah, KY Gateway office for MARAD announced

The Maritime Administration (MARAD) will establish a new Gateway office in Paducah, Kentucky, according to Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao.

According to a news release, Gateway offices provide assistance to public ports by helping with congestion relief and improving freight and passenger movement.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The office will be responsible for all or portions of the following Kentucky-adjacent states: West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Tennessee.

“The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport is a multi-modal center, with the waterway, rail, and road connections, and with this level of maritime activity, it makes sense to place a Gateway office in Paducah,” said Secretary Chao.

The Paducah office will also provide support to MARAD’s St. Louis Gateway Office for the states of Arkansas and Oklahoma.

It will be located in the 500 block of Broadway Street.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.