Specialty Foods Group in Owensboro is getting a new owner

Indiana Packers Corporation has announced an agreement to acquire Specialty Foods Group, LLC, headquartered in Owensboro, Kentucky.

SFG is the manufacturer and distributor of KENTUCKY LEGEND premium boneless hams.

The acquisition agreement is subject to regulatory approval, approval of the equity holders of SFG, and certain other closing conditions.

The sale is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.

IPC is headquartered in Delphi, Indiana, and also operates pork processing facilities in Holland, Michigan and Frankfort, Indiana.

“Indiana Packers is an excellent strategic partner for SFG” said Michael Bieger, President and CEO of Specialty Foods Group. “Their position in the marketplace in the manufacture and distribution of fresh pork products integrates perfectly with our product lines of processed meats. We look forward to this opportunity to grow with them.”

“We’re looking for ways to grow our business and adding SFG is strategically on-point,” said Russ Yearwood, President and Chief Operating Officer of Indiana Packers Corporation. “They’re a company with successful brands, outstanding people, and smart business strategies. This acquisition will improve our position in a very competitive global protein market.”

Specialty Foods Group employs 630 people in Owensboro.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.