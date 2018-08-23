Police investigating rollover crash on South Shelby Street - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police investigating rollover crash on South Shelby Street

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
First responders at the scene of the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News) First responders at the scene of the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The crash occurred on Thursday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY(WAVE) - First responders are on the scene of an overturned vehicle crash on South Shelby Street.

A call reporting the crash came in at 3:59 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Shelby Street, Metrosafe said. 

There are multiple injuries, Metrosafe confirmed. 

Metrosafe said it was reported that a bicyclist was involved. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

