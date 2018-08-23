Police investigating rollover crash on South Shelby Street

First responders at the scene of the crash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY(WAVE) - First responders are on the scene of an overturned vehicle crash on South Shelby Street.

A call reporting the crash came in at 3:59 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Shelby Street, Metrosafe said.

There are multiple injuries, Metrosafe confirmed.

Metrosafe said it was reported that a bicyclist was involved.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

