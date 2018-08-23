Victims of I-71 rollover crash were from Harlan County area

TC Somersall, 17, was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. (Source: HCHS Girls' Softball)

Selena Gilbert, 18, was one of two victims killed in the crash. (Source: Facebook)

The scene of the crash on I-71 on Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CRESTWOOD, KY (WAVE) - Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a crash on Wednesday that left two young women dead and two teenagers hospitalized.

The crash happened around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71, just down from the Crestwood Exit in Oldham County.

The four females involved are from the Harlan County, Kentucky area. Police said the two young women who died are Selena Gilbert, 18, from Wallins Creek and Tamara Daniels, 20, from Ages, Kentucky.

Investigators said TC Somersall, 17, of Cumberland, Kentucky was driving the car and was trapped inside when emergency workers got to the area where the 2012 Ford had rolled over. The three passengers were ejected from the car.

The only passenger who survived is a 15-year-old from Smith, Kentucky, who hasn't been identified.

Investigators said the accident happened about a half mile south of Exit 14. They believe the southbound Ford left the roadway for an unknown reason and went into the median before it struck a rock cut.

The 15-year-old and Somersall, who is a softball player at Harlan County High School, were taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. Her coach Tim Mcelyea says Somersall, a senior, is the fastest player on the team but known more for her big smile and bright personality.

"When I first heard it, the assistant coach texted me and I was just in disbelief, I kind of went numb. Then you start checking your information--there are a lot of rumors flying," Mcelyea said. "The softball girls and I started talking and reality hit really big this morning."

The coach said the school has had counselors there Thursday for students who had a lot of questions after hearing about the crash.

"We came to school [Thursday] and it was solemn," Mcelyea said. "Kids were upset, softball girls were upset and so I knew there was truth to it in some form or fashion, about the wreck."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Oldham County Police.

