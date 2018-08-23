Pedestrian struck and killed on Preston Highway identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has confirmed the name of the pedestrian hit and killed along Preston Highway last weekend.

Robert Streeter, 20, of Louisville, died August 18 after being hit in the 2700 block of Preston. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.

According to Louisville Metro Police, Streeter and a friend were walking south on Preston when he attempted to cross the road and walked into the path of a car. Investigators said Streeter he was not in a crosswalk at the time and the attempted crossing was in a dark section of the roadway.

Streeter was a graduate of Trinity High School and studying culinary arts at the University of Northern Alabama.

