JCPS buses delayed due to deadly I-264 crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JCPS buses delayed due to deadly I-264 crash

By Laurel Mallory, Digital Content Producer
Connect
JCPS elementary school students may be late getting home Thursday evening. (Source: WAVE 3 News file) JCPS elementary school students may be late getting home Thursday evening. (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools' officials alerted the public that some school buses may be delayed in getting students home Thursday evening.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

JCPS tweeted that some elementary school buses may be 15 to 20 minutes late, due a deadly crash on the Watterson Expressway (I-264) that happened earlier in the day.

That crash happened at 10:30 a.m., but the road was closed until about 3:15 p.m.

JCPS later added that middle and high school buses could be late getting home, as well. The district did not say which buses may be impacted.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly