JCPS buses delayed due to deadly I-264 crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools' officials alerted the public that some school buses may be delayed in getting students home Thursday evening.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

JCPS tweeted that some elementary school buses may be 15 to 20 minutes late, due a deadly crash on the Watterson Expressway (I-264) that happened earlier in the day.

That crash happened at 10:30 a.m., but the road was closed until about 3:15 p.m.

JCPS later added that middle and high school buses could be late getting home, as well. The district did not say which buses may be impacted.

This also impacted some of our middle and high school bus runs. We appreciate your patience. Safety is always our No. 1 priority. https://t.co/baZeqk7OJJ — JCPS (@JCPSKY) August 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.