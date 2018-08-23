Neighbors fed up with Owensboro kennel after dogs escape

A neighborhood in Owensboro is worried about the safety of their children and their pets after a dog attack over the weekend.

Neighbors in the Worthington Road area live close to Paws and Claws, a dog kennel business. They said they've had repeated problems with dogs barking all night, but they say this weekend was the last straw.

Katie Porter has lived close to Paws and Claws all her life, but in the past few years, she has had some major issues with the business.

Paws and Claws owner Thrina Mack has pleaded guilty to three nuisance citations, but when two dogs at the kennel escaped this weekend, neighbors were fed up.

"The owner of Paws and Claws came over here and immediately denied ownership of the dogs, that they were not in her care," said Porter.

Mack admitted to us the dogs were under her care. The animals attacked a couple of neighborhood dogs and killed two cats.

Porter worries it could have been worse.

"You don't want to think that the dogs would hurt somebody, but if they're attacking anything that's moving as they're terrorizing this area, you don't know what could have happened if the kids had been out here."

Porter says after filing several complaints against her neighbor, there's not much more she can do other than go to civil court.

"Civil court can actually tell them the noise has to stop whether or not you relocate your facility, you don't allow the dogs out and properly insulate where people can't hear them when they are inside, or you shut down."

Porter says at the end of the day, she doesn't want to shut down the business, but something has to change.

"This past weekend really brought everything to a head and it really exposes the negligence of Paws and Claws."

Mack told us that the dog's escape was actually an employee's fault and that employee has since been fired. She also said they plan to pay for all vet bills for the injured dogs in the neighborhood.

