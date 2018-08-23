Neighbors fed up with Owensboro kennel after dogs escape

MSD leaders said if they didn't notice the collapse in the last week, the safety of people walking and driving on West Main Street above could've been at risk--and the road completely shut down.More >>
MSD leaders said if they didn't notice the collapse in the last week, the safety of people walking and driving on West Main Street above could've been at risk--and the road completely shut down.More >>
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-264 at Bardstown Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.More >>
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-264 at Bardstown Road around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.More >>
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a crash on Wednesday that left two young women dead and two teenagers hospitalized.More >>
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused a crash on Wednesday that left two young women dead and two teenagers hospitalized.More >>
The video, taken and posted to Facebook by 18-year-old Sean Small, shows Small playing an augmented reality video game called "The Walking Dead, Our World." Using his phone, the video pops zombies up for you to shoot and kill into your location, in Small's case, the hallways at Scottsburg High School.More >>
The video, taken and posted to Facebook by 18-year-old Sean Small, shows Small playing an augmented reality video game called "The Walking Dead, Our World." Using his phone, the video pops zombies up for you to shoot and kill into your location, in Small's case, the hallways at Scottsburg High School.More >>
Bellarmine is the largest private University in Louisville, boasting an enrollment of nearly 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students.More >>
Bellarmine is the largest private University in Louisville, boasting an enrollment of nearly 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students.More >>