Breeders' Cup Festival lineup announced

Breeders' Cup and Churchill Downs officials are working to make the 2018 event much more than a horse race. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's more than just horse racing--the Breeders' Cup is returning to Louisville, and with it comes a week of family-friendly events.

Today, city leaders and racing officials announced the events and attractions for the Breeders' Cup Festival.

The Breeders' Cup Festival will start October 28 and wrap up November 10.

The week-long celebration is a big reason the race generates $95 million in economic impact.

It kicks off with Equestricon, a two-day premiere horse racing lifestyle event held at the newly-renovated Kentucky International Convention Center. The attraction is described as a fan festival, trade show and international horse racing convention rolled into one, meant to bring fans, industry insiders and stakeholders together in an engaging environment.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bob Baffert has several horses lined up for Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs

+ Keeneland to host Breeder's Cup in 2020

+ Triple Crown winner Justify retired from racing

This year's event will feature trick-or-treating at Churchill Downs and a concert at Mercury Ballroom. Topgolf will also join the festivities with Topgolf Crush! at Cardinal Stadium, a nighttime event where the field will light up with glowing targets.

There will also be a meet and greet autograph session with Triple Crown Winner Justify's team and the big reveal of the expansion at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

"When we go about trying to lure the Breeders' Cup back to Churchill Downs, we don't just talk about the track and the facilities. Clearly, we've been in a period of improving those facilities," Churchill Downs President Kevin Flanery said.

"But we talk about this town, we talk about the people in this community and how they embrace horse racing--no one can throw a party like the city of Louisville."

This is the 9th time Churchill Downs has hosted the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Fans can view the schedule of events and purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.