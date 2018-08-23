First day of school at Bellarmine includes more than 650 freshmen

A list of all colleges offering online courses in Kentucky.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bellarmine University students went back to class Thursday.

More than 650 new Knights began college careers today.

Bellarmine is the largest private university in Louisville, boasting an enrollment of nearly 3,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

The school's president told WAVE 3 News why she thinks more high school graduates are choosing Bellarmine.

"Ethic of care, care for the person ... body, mind and spirit," Dr. Susan M. Donovan said. "This place is so embracing of all students. I actually met each student when they opened up orientation."

This year, Bellarmine is welcoming more transfer students than ever before.

As for the future, Donovan said she expects growth in the number of graduate students on campus.

