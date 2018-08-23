Dog show returns to Owensboro

The River Valley Cluster dog show started Thursday, bringing in thousands of dogs and handlers from across the country.

"The handlers travel the U.S. and are usually in a different location every weekend but we get a lot of feedback that the Owensboro site is one of the top dog show sites in the U.S," Cindi Ashley Bosley the show chair said.

The Owensboro Convention Center has hosted the event the last three years, and many handlers say it's one of the best locations.

"I think the facility is lovely here and the club members put on a very nice show, they just make everyone feel so welcome," Sharon Svoboda a dog handler said. "I think the whole community makes everybody feel very welcome."

The dog show hasn't always been in Owensboro, the Owensboro Kennel Club held their past shows in Lexington.

"We were adamant to bring this event back to Owensboro so that we can share the conditioning of the dogs, the exhibiting of the dogs and grooming with the Owensboro community and surrounding areas," Bosley said.

The show goes through the weekend.

