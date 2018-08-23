MSD: Main Street collapse will set back construction

Construction on Main Street could last longer, MSD said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

MSD identified a break in a sewer line beneath one of the busiest streets downtown. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Metro Sewer District has identified a break in a sewer line beneath one of Louisville's busiest downtown streets.

MSD leaders said if they didn't notice the collapse in the last week, the safety of people walking and driving on West Main Street above could've been at risk--and the road completely shut down.

Traffic has been reduced to just one lane from Third Street to midway through Fourth Street.

MSD officials said that the newly found setback could cause construction on Main Street to last longer, but weren't ready to say exactly how much longer yet.

It was originally scheduled to end in November.

They added that they need to do further inspections to see how big of a void has been created underground to keep traffic off of it.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ MSD expects more line collapses after heavy rain

+ MSD: Louisville facing historic number of street collapses

+ MSD tunnel project reveals historic Louisville rock samples

The location and size of the hole will tell them how much more work will have to be done, whether more closures will be needed and how much money the repairs will cost.

MSD officials said they do expect that number to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott said he's grateful the department decided to do work on the pipe, which it had already identified as on the brink of failure.

"We're very fortunate that we were able to identify this because it could've been a catastrophic failure of that pipe, which would've been a catastrophic failure of the street in that area," Parrott said.

Video taken from within the line shows the break which wasn't present in June, but now is about five feet wide.

MSD leaders said last week's rain caused the new break in the pipe.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.