KY man in jail for several days under another man's name

Paducah police say a man is facing identity theft charges after spending a number of days in the McCracken County Jail using another man's name.

John R. Valle, 41, of Marion, Kentucky was arrested June 24 on a shoplifting charge from Wal-Mart in Paducah.

He identified himself to police as “Anthony R. Loewen” of Marion, and was booked into jail under that name.

During court and jail proceedings, Valle continued to say he was Loewen and signed that name six times on jail and court paperwork.

The real Anthony R. Loewen contacted Paducah police on August 9.

He says that he had been contacted by a family friend in mid-July, who said Loewen was wanted by authorities for missing a court date.

Loewen contacted the original reporting officer and explained he was not the man arrested for shoplifting.

On August 8, Loewen received a letter from McCracken County Regional Jail telling him he owed money to the jail.

The following day, Loewen contacted police to report his identity stolen.

He identified the man who was originally arrested as John R. Valle.

Investigators were able to confirm through his investigation that the man arrested for shoplifting was John R. Valle.

A warrant was obtained charging Valle with theft of identity, six counts of second-degree forgery, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, more than $500 but less than $10,000) and providing an officer with false information.

Valle was arrested Friday, August 17, by authorities in Madison County, Ill. and is jailed there, awaiting extradition.

