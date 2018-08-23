Family dog stabbed, left for dead in Nelson County

When his family found him, Buddy had a deep stab wound on his belly. (Source: Family photo)

BLOOMFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Why would someone stab a family's pet to death?

A Nelson County family is now asking for help to find the dog's attacker.

The owner of 8-year-old Buddy, a Labrador mix, wished not to be identified for fear of the person responsible.

She told us her dog went missing earlier this week. The family walked for miles searching for Buddy, but couldn't locate him.

Wednesday night, they walked towards a river in the back of their Bloomfield property. Around 2 a.m., they found Buddy. He was lying in the mud.

They realized Buddy had been stabbed. The owners were horrified when they found a large, deep gash on the side of his belly.

The family lives just minutes away from where two other dogs were found shot in the head in July. Peaches and Muffin, described as friendly pit bulls, had been shot in close range. Their bodies were covered by a blanket.

No arrests have been made in that case.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office has not made any connection between the cases.

Buddy's family just hopes whoever killed their dog doesn't get away with it.

