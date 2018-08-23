Funeral arrangements set for Alexander Knoebel - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Funeral arrangements set for Alexander Knoebel

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Alexander Knoebel (Source: Facebook). Alexander Knoebel (Source: Facebook).
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

Funeral arrangements have been set for Alexander Knoebel.

He died Wednesday after a wreck in front of Thorntons and Denny's on Highway 41 in Henderson. 

[PREVIOUS: Name of victim, details in deadly Hwy 41 crash released]

Visitation will be from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday and until 11 a.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Prayers will be said at 5 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

