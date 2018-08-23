Funeral arrangements set for Alexander Knoebel

Funeral arrangements have been set for Alexander Knoebel.

He died Wednesday after a wreck in front of Thorntons and Denny's on Highway 41 in Henderson.

[PREVIOUS: Name of victim, details in deadly Hwy 41 crash released]

Visitation will be from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday and until 11 a.m. Monday at Rudy-Rowland Funeral Home. Prayers will be said at 5 p.m. Monday.

