Councilwoman cleared of wrongdoing in Derby gala allegations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Metro Council Ethics Commission cleared Metro Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton (D-District 5) of any wrongdoing in a unanimous vote on Thursday.

In May, the ally of a political opponent claimed that Hamilton allegedly used more than $6,000 of taxpayer dollars in order to attend a Derby gala, which reserved tables for her and her immediate family, with her discretionary spending fund given to every council member.

The complaint also said Hamilton created literature for her re-election campaign using City Hall computers and printers.

The Metro Ethics Commission investigated the complaints, which came to light just days before the primary election. Hamilton lost that primary election, bringing an end to her 18 years of public service.

The Ethics Commission panel did find that by using her office email account for personal and campaign use, she broke Louisville's code of conduct.

In a statement regarding the commission's decision, Hamilton said: "I'm grateful that the Ethics Commission dismissed the complaints filed against me by my primary opponent's associate the week prior to the May election and found no wrongdoing [sic] on my part."

Hamilton leads the Metro Council's Democratic caucus. She is a founding member of the Metro Council--and before that, served on the Louisville Board of Alderman.

The full text of Councilwoman Hamilton's statement is below:

I’m gratified that the Ethics Commission dismissed the complaints filed against me by my primary opponents’ associate the week prior to the May election and found no wrongdoing [sic] on my part. The allegations, suspicion, and insinuation of wrong-doing covered in the C-J and local media in the final days of the campaign were [sic] enough to damage my reputation and standing in the community and sufficient to cast enough doubt on my character and alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars to defeat me at the polls. I thank them for their thorough investigation to gain the facts. After eighteen years of elected service, such dirty political tactics are regrettable and the reason why many hold negative opinions of politics and why so many young people and committed citizens are discouraged from pursuing careers in public service. - Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton

