Hardin Co deputy who shot man during traffic stop will not face charges

GLENDALE, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County Sheriff's Deputy who shot a man five times during a traffic stop will not face criminal charges.

The News Enterprise reports a grand jury declined to indict Deputy Clennon Smith on charges of assault or wanton endangerment for the Feb. 8, 2018 shooting.

Mike Williams, of Elizabethtown, was shot at the end of a police chase on Bacon Creek Road, a rural road outside Glendale.

He was flown to University Hospital in Louisville and needed several surgeries.

There was no video evidence of the shooting from Smith or a Kentucky State Police trooper who was with him.

Smith still has not returned to active duty.

While he won't face charges, an administrative investigation will determine if he violated any department policies.

