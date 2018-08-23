Elizabethtown Police ask for public's help to find burglary suspect

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown Police are looking for a man they call a serial burglar.

His name is Dominick McKnight and he is 27-years-old. He's 5'6" and weighs approximately 160 pounds, police said.

Officers found evidence that connects McKnight to a recent series of burglaries in the Lakewood Subdivision. He is currently on probation and has a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators don't know if he's armed, but said the public should consider him dangerous.

Anyone who knows where McKnight is or sees him should call 911, Elizabethtown Police at (270) 765-4125 or Hardin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-597-8123.

