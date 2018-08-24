Jobless rates fall in 110 Kentucky counties for July 2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in 110 of the state's counties between July 2017 and July 2018.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says jobless rates rose in the state's other 10 counties.

Officials say Woodford County had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 3.5 percent. It was followed by Campbell County at 3.6 percent. Boone and Kenton counties were next at 3.7 percent each, followed by Fayette, Oldham and Scott counties at 3.8 percent each.

Magoffin County had the state's highest jobless rate at 13.8 percent. Carter County was next at 9.7 percent. It was followed by Elliott County at 9.4 percent, Wolfe County at 9.1 percent, Leslie County at 8.8 percent, Harlan County at 8.5 percent and Clay and Knott counties at 8.1 percent each.

