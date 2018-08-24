Black bear wanders hotel that inspired 'The Shining' - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Black bear wanders hotel that inspired 'The Shining'

ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) - A black bear wandered the lobby of the Colorado hotel that inspired Stephen King to write "The Shining."

Stanley Hotel vice president Reed Rowley tells KDVR-TV 300 guests were sound asleep as the bruin figured out how to open the door and climbed over furniture. A front desk supervisor taped the romp.

There was no damage, but the furniture got rearranged before the bear walked out of the lower level door.

The hotel in Estes Park opened in 1909 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

King wrote "The Shining" after he and his wife stayed at The Stanley in 1974. The 1980 horror film was not shot there.

___

Information from: KDVR-TV, http://www.kdvr.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mom was Neanderthal: Fossil shows mix of humankind's cousins

    Mom was Neanderthal: Fossil shows mix of humankind's cousins

    Wednesday, August 22 2018 1:09 PM EDT2018-08-22 17:09:26 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 8:55 AM EDT2018-08-24 12:55:27 GMT
    (Bence Viola/Department of Anthropology - University of Toronto/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP). In this 2011 photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, researchers excavate a cave for Denisovan fossils in th...(Bence Viola/Department of Anthropology - University of Toronto/Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology via AP). In this 2011 photo provided by Bence Viola of the University of Toronto, researchers excavate a cave for Denisovan fossils in th...
    Scientists say they've found the remains of a prehistoric female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans.More >>
    Scientists say they've found the remains of a prehistoric female whose mother was a Neanderthal and whose father belonged to another extinct group of human relatives known as Denisovans.More >>

  • Dead great white shark found on Cape Cod beach

    Dead great white shark found on Cape Cod beach

    Thursday, August 23 2018 4:13 PM EDT2018-08-23 20:13:39 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-08-24 12:49:23 GMT
    A great white shark has washed up on a Cape Cod beach.More >>
    A great white shark has washed up on a Cape Cod beach.More >>

  • Congressman, wife plead not guilty to illegal spending

    Congressman, wife plead not guilty to illegal spending

    Thursday, August 23 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-08-23 15:21:25 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-08-24 12:49:21 GMT
    U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret face arraignment in San Diego on charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses.More >>
    U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife Margaret face arraignment in San Diego on charges they illegally used his campaign account for personal expenses.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly