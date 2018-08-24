Police search Paducah woman's purse, find syringes

While searching deputies said they found several syringes that contained suspected methamphetamine. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)

Drug charges were given to a Paducah, Kentucky woman police said was accused of theft.

Nancy Harper was charged with having an outstanding Ballard County Bench Warrant. possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Thursday, Aug. 23, around 4:30 p.m. deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department were working in a security capacity at Paducah Shooter’s Supply on Cairo Rd.

Deputies said they were alerted of a suspicious female that employees believed to be shoplifting.

Nancy Harper, 27, was identified and consented to a search of her purse. While searching deputies said they found several syringes that contained suspected methamphetamine.

Harper also had an outstanding warrant out of Ballard County for drug-related offenses.

