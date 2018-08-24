Woman with cystic fibrosis faces 5-figure co-pay for drug 'priced out of my reach'

Lora Moser said she isn't looking for a handout but needs Orkambi to survive. (Source: KXAN/CNN)

LEANDER, TX (KXAN/CNN) - Have you ever participated in a fundraiser for disease research?

One Texas woman said she's helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for her condition.

Now she can't afford to buy one of the drugs she probably helped fund.

"I wanna see his kids graduate," said Lora Moser. "I wanna see them get married and have babies."

"My lung functions deteriorated by 26 percent," she said of an incident which occurred two weeks ago.

Moser feared that wasn't going to be possible.

"When I was diagnosed in 1979, the average life expectancy was about 14," she said. "My family alone has raised three quarters of a million dollars in order for these drugs to be developed, and now here I am. The drug has been priced out of my reach."

Orkambi breaks down mucus that builds up in the lungs.

It's one of about a dozen medicines Moser needs, but she recently lost a grant that helped pay for the $15,000 co-pay.

"We're not asking for a handout," Moser said. "We're willing to pay a fair market price for the drugs, but I mean, $70,000 a year, for co-pays and things like that, hardly anybody can afford that."

Moser ended up with a lung infection after eight months without Orkambi.

She now has to take antibiotics every six hours.

Moser said the average life expectancy for cystic fibrosis is now 40.

Hers is coming in a few months.

"And yet, here I am, I've made it this far, and to watch my lung functions deplete so rapidly because I'm unable to obtain this drug, it's maddening,” she said. “It's absolutely maddening."

Moser says she has tried to get help from Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures Orkambi.

The company says it has "a number of financial assistance programs."

Copyright 2018 KXAN via CNN. All rights reserved.