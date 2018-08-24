1 man holds place for 5 candidates for Vermont's GOP - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 man holds place for 5 candidates for Vermont's GOP

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Republican Party is working on getting candidates to run for five statewide offices, including the U.S. House, after a perennial candidate secured the GOP nominations in last week's primary.

H. Brooke Paige earned the party's nomination to run for U.S. Senate and House, state treasurer, secretary of state, auditor of accounts and attorney general. He withdrew from five of the races on Friday, the deadline. He plans to run for secretary of state.

The Republican Party chairwoman says the party has candidates for most of the seats and was still working on one or two. Vermont allows for alternate nominees.

The party has seven days to nominate other people to run.

