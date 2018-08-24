Car crashes into utility pole; 1 killed, 1 injured

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has died after a vehicle she was a passenger in crashed into a utility pole.

According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Clay Street at East Gray Street around 3 a.m. Friday when the driver veered off the road and hit the pole.

The driver was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries. The passenger was also taken to UofL Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The name of the woman has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

