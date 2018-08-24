LMPD investigating death of woman found in apartment

John McCain, best known as a Vietnam POW and Republican defense hawk, lost his bid for the White House to Illinois Sen. Barack Obama in 2008.More >>
John McCain, best known as a Vietnam POW and Republican defense hawk, lost his bid for the White House to Illinois Sen. Barack Obama in 2008.More >>
According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Clay Street around 3 a.m. Friday when the driver veered off the road and hit the pole.More >>
According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Clay Street around 3 a.m. Friday when the driver veered off the road and hit the pole.More >>
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Ct. around 9:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person down.More >>
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Ct. around 9:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person down.More >>
Bellarmine is the largest private University in Louisville, boasting an enrollment of nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students.More >>
Bellarmine is the largest private University in Louisville, boasting an enrollment of nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students.More >>
Scientists have long suspected that cities were causing more rainfall but exactly how is still unknown.More >>
Scientists have long suspected that cities were causing more rainfall but exactly how is still unknown.More >>