LMPD investigating death of woman found in apartment

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The death of a woman found inside an apartment in the Jacobs neighborhood is being called a homicide.

Louisville Metro police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Ct. around 9:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person down. The resident of the apartment, a woman in her 40s, was found dead.

The name of the victim and how she died have not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. No arrests or suspects at this time.

