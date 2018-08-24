Murray State Greek Life social event suspension lifted with new recommendations

Murray State University has lifted the suspension on Greek Like social activities as of Friday, Aug. 24.

Greek Life social activities at the university were immediately suspended on Thursday night, May 10.

Along with the lifted suspension comes a revision of the Greek Social Event Policy.

A committee of school officials spent months creating recommendations for the new policy.

The recommendations include further training for chapter members, academic standards for event participation, a new software program to increase event attendance tracking, a new University issued Greek ID, more security, and monitoring at social events and additional communication and support for chapter advisors.

